Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Mady Traoré is one of the hottest names in Class of 2022 recruiting. It's been quite the October for the 6-foot-11, 195-pound French forward with nine offers this month — eight high major plus Wichita State.
2022 6-11 French PF Mady Traore (@madytraore08) of Bishop Walsh and @TeamThrillUAA has received offers from Illinois and Wichita State, his coach tells @247Sports.— Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) October 25, 2020
Illinois is a part of that group of eight. Florida, Virginia Tech, Kansas, Seton Hall, Auburn, DePaul and Arizona. Traoré, ranked as a four-star recruit by Rivals, also has offers from Cleveland State, Arizona State, George Washington, Howard, LSU, Pittsburgh and USC.
Traoré, while originally from France, plays at Bishop Walsh School in Cumberland, Md. He's the 31st total offer for Illinois in the Class of 2022 and 10th big man (power forwards and centers). The others:
- Jérôme Beya; 6-9, 205; C, Teays Valley Christian School (W.Va.)
- AJ Casey; 6-8, 185, PF; Whitney Young
- Kyle Filipowski; 6-10, 215, PF; Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Mass.)
- Matt Filipowski; 6-11, 235, C; Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Mass.)
- Abdou-Halil Barre; 6-9, 220, PF; Montverde Academy (Fla.)
- Fray Nguimbi; 6-8, 200, PF; First Love Christian Academy (Pa.)
- Silas Sunday; 7-0, 290, C; Our Saviour Lutheran (N.Y.)
- Kyle Thomas; 6-9, 220, C; St. Joseph
- Kel'el Ware; 6-10, 210, C; North Little Rock (Ark.)
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).