Good Morning, Illini Nation: New offer in 2023 class
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois' recruiting efforts in the Class of 2023 have, at this point, skewed more toward guards and wings with a few bigs sprinkled in among the now 36 total players offered. The Illini added to the latter category at the end of this week with an offer to Cathedral (Ind.) power forward Xavier Booker. The 6-foot-10, 215-pounder's lead recruiter is newest assistant coach Tim Anderson.
I am blessed to receive a D1 offer from the University of Illinois huge thanks to Coach Anderson and Coach Underwood for this opportunity!!🙏🏾🟠🔵 pic.twitter.com/t3Hsedv3S3— Xavier Booker (@RealXman23) August 5, 2021
Booker played sparingly for Cathedral as a sophomore in 2020-21. The Fighting Irish went 18-3 behind a fairly veteran lineup before losing in the first round of a Class 4A sectional to eventual state runners-up Lawrence North. Booker played just 8.9 minutes per game and averaged four points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. He shot 51 percent from the field overall and 70 percent at the free throw line.
Booker's recruitment was at the high major level before Illinois got involved. While he's currently unranked by 247Sports, he does check in as a four-star recruit and the No. 35 overall prospect in the Class of 2023 per Rivals. Booker's other offers include Xavier, Notre Dame, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Purdue, TCU, IUPUI and LSU.
