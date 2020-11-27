Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
AJ Storr has chased a basketball opportunity from Kankakee to Las Vegas to Phoenix in the last several months. Storr's dad moving to Las Vegas and the possibility that basketball wouldn't be played in Illinois saw the 6-foot-6, 200-pound guard transfer to notable power Bishop Gorman this summer while also reclassifying down to the Class of 2022.
Then the high school basketball season in Nevada became iffy, prompting another move. Storr now plays at AZ Compass Prep in Phoenix — one of the top teams on the Grind Session so far in the 2020-21 season.
Storr's recruiting started jumping off this summer. That, at least, hasn't changed, and Illinois got involved Thursday with an offer for the three-star guard (at least per 247Sports). Storr is unranked by both Rivals and ESPN.
Most of Storr's offers thus far are from low- and mid-major programs. Illinois is his third high major offer, with Virginia Tech and Ole Miss the other two. His other offers are from Chicago State, IUPUI, Austin Peay, Howard, Iona, Ohio, UIC and New Orleans.
Storr averaged 13 points and 4.2 rebound in 2019-20 at Kankakee. He shot just under 40 percent from three-point range and 50 percent from the floor overall in 2019-20 for Kankakee.
