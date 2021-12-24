Good Morning, Illini Nation: New offer out in 2024
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois has been a little quiet on the recruiting front of late. At least when it comes to new offers. The "cast a wide net" approach is still apparently the move for Brad Underwood and Co. given there are currently 69 offers out for prospects in the 2023-25 recruiting classes.
That number grew this week with an offer to Class of 2024 forward Jason Asemota. The 6-foot-9, 207-pound wing is originally from Massachusetts, but is playing for typical prep power Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.). Asemota's Illini offer was his 14th total, with UNLV, Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State, TCU, Florida, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Auburn, UC Santa Barbara, Arizona State, UMass and Stony Brook also invovled.
Asemota has helped Hillcrest Prep start the year 14-1. Full statistics are not available on MaxPreps, but through 11 games Asemota was averaging 19.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.4 blocks. He was also shooting 52 percent overall, 57 percent from three-point range and 84 percent at the free throw line.
Illinois already has one commitment in the Class of 2024 in St. Rita sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. Here's the rest of the Illini's '24 recruiting board:
- John Bol, 7-2, C, St. Louis Christian Academy (Mo.)
- James Brown, 6-8, PF, St. Rita
- David Castillo, 6-2, PG, Bartlesville (Okla.)
- ZZ Clark, 6-1, PG, Montverde Academy (Fla.)
- Boogie Fland, 6-2, PG, Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
- Trentyn Flowers, 6-7, SG, Huntington Prep (W.Va.)
- Curtis Givens, 5-10, PG, Memphis University School (Tenn.)
- Jahki Howard, 6-6, SG, Donda Academy (Calif.)
- Nojus Indrusaitis, 6-4, SG, Lemont
- Tre Johnson, 6-5, SG, Lake Highlands (Texas)
- Ryan Jones Jr., 6-8, PF, The Rock School (Fla.)
- Kon Knueppel II, 6-5, SG, Wisconsin Lutheran (Wis.)
- Cooper Koch, 6-8, SF, Peoria Notre Dame
- Asa Newell, 6-9, SF, Choctawhatchee (Fla.)
- Jaedin Reyna, 6-0, PG, St. Rita
- Chris Riddle, 6-5, SG, Compass Prep (Ariz.)
- Steven Solano, 6-11, C, Virginia Beach Catholic (Va.)
- Dallas Thomas, 6-7, SF, Parkview Magnet (Ark.)
- Bryson Tucker, 6-7, SG, Mount Saint Joseph (Md.)
- Jordan Vick, 5-10, PG, Southern Nash (N.C.)
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).