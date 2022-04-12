Good Morning, Illini Nation: New offer season has begun
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
It's that time of year again where scholarship offers start going out in droves. Makes sense, though. College coaches are out on the road, evaluating and recruiting. The opportunity to see more players up close and in person further solidifies opinions on them. Positive evaluations lead to scholarship offers. Here's the three latest for Illinoi:
Jaye Nash
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Illinois🟠🔵. #play4pete pic.twitter.com/6Ab9GhI1ea— Jaye Nash (@Truhooperj3) April 11, 2022
The Class of 2024 recruit is from the Memphis, Tenn., area and plays at Briarcrest Christian. Nash, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound guard, was a Second Team All-Commercial Appeal selection as a sophomore and has other offers from Alabama, Memphis, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Jacksonville, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Texas Southern
Jonathan Powell
Blessed to have received a Offer from @IlliniMBB , thanks to @CoachFrazierILL— Jonathan Powell (@jonathanp0well1) April 10, 2022
Another Class of 2024 guard, Powell hails from Dayton, Ohio. He attended Chaminade Julienne the past two seasons, but has Centerville High School listed in his Twitter bio. Powell checks in at 6-4 and 170 pounds and averaged 16.8 points and 4.5 rebounds and shot 38 percent from three-point range for Chaminade Julienne in 2021-22. His only other offer is Dayton, but he dropped 45 points over the weekend playing for Wildcats Select on the adidas circuit and will probably draw considerable new interest.
BJ Davis-Ray
Extremely Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Illinois 🧡💙 #AGTG @CoachFrazierILL @TeamGriffinEYBL @TheTB5Reports @LHWildcatHoops @JohnRobyGriffin @TColeman_1 pic.twitter.com/iKhjrSS7Eq— BJ Davis-Ray (@BJDavisRay1) April 10, 2022
The Class of 2025 prospect is a 6-5, 175-pound guard. The Dallas native plays at Lake Highlands and helped the Wildcats go 32-5 as a freshman, and he earned 7-6A First Team All-District honors in the process. He has other offers from LSU and Saint Louis.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).