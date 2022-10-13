Good Morning, Illini Nation: New offer to 2025 four-star wing
Sadiq "AJ" White Jr. got his first scholarships offers in June. It was a mixed bag for the 6-foot-8, 190-pound wing with Chicago State and Texas A&M among the first to get involved. The offers have piled up since, and the now four-star Class of 2025 recruit is trending more in the high major direction.
Illinois was the latest to offer White, who is ranked as the No. 20 overall prospect in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. He also has offers from Florida State, LSU, Old Dominion, Mississippi State, Wake Forest, South Florida, Georgia and James Madison.
Extremely blessed to receive an offer from THE UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS— Sadiq (AJ) White (@SadiqWhite11) October 12, 2022
@MyersPark_Hoops @teamunitedhoops @CoachJonesMPB pic.twitter.com/VCVfTtNr2L
White played a rotation role at Myers Park High School in Charlotte, N.C., last season as a freshman. He played 17.6 minutes per game, averaged 6.0 points and 3.7 rebounds, shot 50 percent from the field and helped the Mustangs go 17-9 before losing in the quarterfinals of the NCHSAA Class 4A state tournament.
