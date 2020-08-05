Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The Class of 2023 will be sophomores in high school in the 2020-21 basketball season. Their recruitments? Already well underway. Illinois has added three names to its 2023 board recently, including Simeon's Davius Loury and Florida twins Matt and Ryan Bewley.
Simeon used to be a go to recruiting spot for Illinois basketball, delivering notable players like Nick Anderson and Deon Thomas for Lou Henson. John Groce also landed Kendrick Nunn and Jaylon Tate. The Illini have continued to recruit Simeon standouts since, but with less success.
Loury played fairly significant minutes for Simeon in 2019-20 as a freshman. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward has other offers from DePaul and Western Illinois, and he has a connection to the Illini given he plays for Mac Irvin Fire (which delivered Da'Monte Williams, Ayo Dosunmu and Adam Miller all on the 2020-21 Illini roster).
The offer for Loury means four of Illinois' 11 targets in the 2023 class are in-state recruits. The Illini have also offered Morgan Park's Javonte Taylor, Bloom's Darrin Ames (formerly of Morgan Park) and Bolingbrook's Donaven Younger.
Like Taylor, Matt Bewley was selected to the MaxPreps Freshman All-American First Team. The 6-8, 195-pound forward averaged 19 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks for Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Northeast. His twin brother, Ryan, was an All-Broward County honorable mention selection in 2019-20. The twins have all the same offers, with St. John's, Auburn, Florida State, DePaul, Alabama, Florida, Iowa State and South Florida also involved.
The additions of Loury and the Bewley twins along with Taylor and Younger makes Illinois' 2023 recruiting board forward heavy. The Illini have also offered Waukee Senior (Iowa) forward Omaha Biliew and Gray Collegiate (S.C.) forward Brandon Gardner. Illinois' other 2023 offers include Laurel Highlands (Pa.) guard Rodney Gallagher, Copley (Ohio) guard Khoi Thurman and Roselle Catholic (N.J.) guard Simeon Wilcher.
