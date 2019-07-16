Good Morning, Illini Nation: New offers include Thor (not the super hero)
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning until practice tips off.
MORE: Reach Richey by clicking here
Brad Underwood is still trying to finalize his 2019-20 roster. That task, of course, received another wrinkle when Samba Kane entered the transfer portal and opened up another scholarship — one of which could go to Utah transfer Donnie Tillman.
Recruiting, of course, never stops. Illinois offered Class of 2021 prospect JT Thor on Sunday. It’s the fourth offer this month for the Illini along with Class of 2020 prospects Dalen Terry, Ishmael Leggett and Sardaar Calhoun.
Thor has the highest profile of the bunch. The 6-foot-9, 185-pound forward is a consensus five-star recruit and ranked as high as No. 11 in the 2021 class by Rivals. The Illini’s offer to Thor means they’re now recruiting 11 of the top 20 prospects in that class.
Thor, an Anchorage, Alaska, native played his first two high school seasons at Huntington Prep (W.Va.). He currently holds other offers from Arizona, Arizona State, California, Florida, Kansas, LSU, Maryland, North Carolina State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pittsburgh, UConn and USC.
Terry is a four-star recruit ranked as high as No. 25 nationally in the 2020 class by 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard transferred to Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) last season and averaged 16.1 points, 11.4 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists playing alongside fellow Illinois target Kyree Walker. He has other offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Marquette, Memphis, USC and Utah.
Leggett is another point guard option for Illinois in the 2020 class, and the Illini offer is just the second from a high major program for the 6-2, 185-pound prospect. Leggett, a three-star guard, averaged 11.5 points at St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C., as a junior and put up 15.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game playing for Team Durant this spring and summer on the Nike EYBL circuit.
Calhoun is another attempt by Illinois to mine the JUCO market. The 6-6, 205-pound wing played at Missouri State-West Plains last season and averaged 17.6 points and five rebounds while shooting 42.9 percent from three-point range. A three-star recruit coming out of high school in Tappahannock, Va., Calhoun now holds offers from Florida State, Minnesota and West Virginia in addition to the Illini.
News-Gazette