Good Morning, Illini Nation: New offers out in 2023, 2025 classes
After a couple weeks with no new offers, Illinois added to its 2023 and 2025 recruiting boards late Thursday and early Friday. First up was a Thursday night offer to Class of 2025 center Kai Rogers.
Blessed to have received another D1 offer from the university of Illinois pic.twitter.com/c3BQ9G7ml7— Kai Rogers (@kairogers_12) June 9, 2022
Rogers' recruitment blew up this week with the Wauwatosa West (Wis.) big man earning his first offers from Ole Miss, Texas, Illinois and Iowa. Rogers, a 6-foot-10 center, averaged 10.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 20.6 minutes per game and helped the Trojans go 16-11 as a freshman in 2021-22.
Rogers set Wauwatosa West's single-season record by shooting 69.4 percent from the field, and he also made 6 of 14 three-pointers (42.9 percent). He struggled at the free throw line, however, shooting just 54.3 percent.
The offer for Rogers makes for 11 in the Class of 2025. Illinois has also offered:
- Melvin Bell, 6-2, G, St. Rita
- BJ Davis-Ray, 6-5, G, Lake Highlands (Texas)
- Jeremiah Fears, 6-0, G, Joliet West
- Bryce Heard, 6-5, G, Kenwood
- Tyler Jackson, 6-2, G, St. Frances Academy (Md.)
- Jackson Keith, 6-5, G/F, Durham South (N.C.)
- Trey McKenney, 6-3, G, St. Mary's Preparatory (Mich.)
- Antonio Munoz, 6-4, G, Whitney Young
- Koa Peat, 6-8, F, Perry (Ariz.)
- Darryn Peterson, 6-5, G, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (Ohio)
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Illinois! Thank you to @CoachFrazierILL and @CoachUnderwood @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/9SmMuy0Vgf— Thomas Haugh (@ThomasHaugh4) June 10, 2022
Illinois also offered Class of 2023 prospect Thomas Haugh on Friday morning. The 6-9, 200-pound forward is ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and is unranked by Rivals. Haugh has two high major offers — Maryland and Northwestern — and other offers from VCU, Rhode Island, Vermont, Quinnipiac, Holy Cross, Boston, Marist, Fairfield, Siena, Albany and Mount St. Mary's.
Haugh, a New Oxford, Pa., native transferred to the Perkiomen School in Pennsburg, Pa., north of Philadelphia, for the 2021-22 season. He averaged 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks for the Panthers (26-8), who lost in the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association championship game to Westtown School (Pa.).
