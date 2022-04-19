Good Morning, Illini Nation: New offers roundup
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois has kept adding to its recruiting board in the last week. Here are the latest targets spanning three classes:
Koa Peat, Class of 2025
The 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward already checks a major box for Illinois coach Brad Underwood. State champion. Peat helped Perry (Ariz.) win a Class 6A title in 2021-22, averaging 15.6 points and 6.3 rebounds as a freshman. He has other offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Texas, Texas Tech, UCLA, USC and Washington.
Jackson Keith, Class of 2025
The Durham, N.C., native and 6-5, 195-pound wing has earned other early offers from Texas A&M, Radford and North Carolina A&T.
Jason Schofield, Class of 2024
Illinois got involved in the tri-state area when Orlando Antigua was on staff and has slowed down a bit recruiting wise in that part of the country since he left for Kentucky. But not stopped. Schofield is a Poughkeepsie, N.Y., native and plays at Avon Old Farms School in Avon, Conn. The 6-8, 205-pound forward has other offers from Sacred Heart, Bryant, St. Francis (N.Y.), Albany and Stony Brook.
Kaden Cooper, Class of 2023
The 6-6, 175-pound wing left Ada, Okla., to play at The Skill Factory (Ga.) in 2021-22. He holds a slew of other offers, including LSU, Rutgers, Texas Tech, Kansas State, St. John's, Wake Forest, Oklahoma, Jacksonville State, Kent State, Texas, Creighton, Omaha, UNLV, SMU, Oklahoma State, Tulsa and Oral Roberts.
