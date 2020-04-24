Good Morning, Illini Nation: New offers run the gamut of classes
Illinois, in the last week, has officially added to its 2020 recruiting class by signing Morgan Park's Adam Miller and gotten a serious head start on its 2021 class by securing a commitment from Luke Goode. The Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead junior is the Illini's earliest commit in the Brad Underwood era. By far.
Of course, recruiting doesn't ever — ever — stop. Illinois has sent out multiple offers in the last week in the 2020, 2021 and 2022 classes. Here's a breakdown on three of the newest targets:
Eduardo Andre
Is this a bit of Kofi Cockburn insurance? To be fair, Andre doesn't match up from a physical standpoint with the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Andre is 6-foot-10, but he checks in at just 220 pounds. A big man, sure. Just a different type compared to Cockburn.
Here's where the idea of "Cockburn insurance" comes into play, though. Andre is a Class of 2020 prospect — the first of those Illinois has offered in some time — and would provide frontcourt depth for this coming season should Cockburn stay in the NBA draft.
Andre is a bit of a late-blooming fast riser in 2020. Ranked as a four-star recruit by 247Sports, Andre as the No. 22 center in the senior class. The Angolan native, who grew up in London, played this past season at Arizona Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz., and this late push in his recruitment has seen him pick up high majors offers this month from Texas A&M and Boston College in addition to Illinois. Andre's other offers include Auburn, Houston, Loyola Marymount, Mississippi State, Northwestern, San Diego State, South Florida, UT-San Antonio
Langston Love
Illinois isn't shying away from recruiting the nation's best players. An offer for Love simply reinforces that idea. The Class of 2021 shooting guard is a consensus four-star recruit and ranks as high as No. 24 nationally by 247Sports.
Love, a 6-4, 190-pound guard, also plays for one of the top high school teams in the country in Montverde Academy (Fla.). The Cibolo, Texas, native transferred to Montverde ahead of the 2019-20 season after averaging 23.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists as a sophomore at Steele High School.
Love averaged just 9.1 points this past season at Montverde, but the Eagles — widely regarded as the No. 1 team in the nation this past season — were stacked and had seven players put up between 8.3 and 13.9 points per game. Leading the way was Oklahoma State-bound five-star guard Caden Cunningham, with Moses Moody (Arkansas), Day'Ron Sharpe (UNC) and Scottie Barnes (Florida State) also on the roster in addition to several top underclassmen.
Love's offer from Illinois makes for a baker's dozen from high major programs. Other programs that have offered include Arkansas, Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, TCU, UCLA, Villanova and Wake Forest.
Jaquan Harris
Illinois has developed a recruiting relationship with the New York Jayhawks AAU program. Sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili played for the Jayhawks. So did incoming guard Andre Curbelo.
Could the Illini land a third from the program in the 2022 class? The offer is out there, at least, to 6-foot-4, 180-pound point guard Jaquan Harris.
Harris had a breakout sophomore season at St. Thomas Aquinas (N.J.), averaging 15.6 points, 5.6 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.5 steals in his first season with the Trojans. He had a monster game in an early February win against South Plainfield with 30 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and four steals.
Harris, whose dad Laquan played football at Rutgers, holds a scholarship offer from the Scarlet Knights. He has other offers from Arkansas-Little Rock, Auburn, Bryant, Merrimack, Seton Hall and St. John's.
