Good Morning, Illini Nation: New recruiting ground?
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The semi-revamped Illinois coaching staff, which is still just Chester Frazier at this time, has gotten back up to speed on the recruiting trail in the last week-plus when it comes to new offers. Perhaps a new recruiting ground, too, in the southeast.
A late Thursday offer to Class of 2022 Birmingham (Ala.) Oak Mountain center Will Shaver was a fourth for Illinois out of the southeast. The others include four-star Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. and Lilburn (Ga.) Berkmar teammates Malique Ewin and Jermahri Hill.
Shaver fits one crucial recruiting must for Brad Underwood in the fact the 6-foot-10, 245-pound center is a winner. Shaver, who earned Class 7A Second Team All-State honors, helped lead Oak Mountain to its first ever state title in March. Shaver had seven points, seven rebounds and two blocks in the championship game, and he averaged 14.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists on the season.
Shaver is ranked as a three-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals. He checks in as the No. 139 overall recruit per Rivals and has other offers from Alabama, Florida State, Georgetown, Georgia, Iowa, Iowa State, Purdue, Samford, Stanford, UAB, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
