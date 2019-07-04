Good Morning, Illini Nation: New rule, new look at practice facility
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning until practice tips off.
The practice court at Ubben Basketball Complex currently boasts three three-point lines. There’s the old college distance (20 feet, 9 inches) plus the new college distance that now doubles as the international line (22 feet-1 3 / 4) and the NBA distance (23-0 3 / 4 on the perimeter and perimeter and 22-1 3 / 4 in the corners) for good measure.
Questions for our beat writer? Ask them here
The middle of that trio of three-point lines is a temporary blue tape line — painstakingly laid out by the Illinois basketball managers. Getting down a permanent replacement has been the victim of timing. Namely, there’s been a need to use the court for actual basketball purposes between multiple camps for both the men’s and women’s programs and Illinois’ summer workouts, so painting the new three-point line hasn’t been possible.
The window to get that court work done might not come until August, according to Illinois basketball director of operations Joey Biggs. The Illini will be in Italy, and the court is due for a refinishing next month anyway. Making it look good, though, is the biggest challenge given the court surface inside the current three-point line is a lighter shade than outside it. Addressing that issue remains a work in progress.
The Illinois basketball players, meanwhile, have no issue with the new three-point distance considering they regularly pulled up from a step or two behind the line anyway.
“I’m definitely OK with that because I felt like I was a little too close on that (old) line,” sophomore guard Alan Griffin said. “I would always shoot the ball at least a good foot out from the original three-point line. It won’t be a difference at all. If anything, better.”
Trent Frazier trailed only the now graduated Aaron Jordan for the team lead in three-point percentage last season. The junior guard made a team-high 80 on a team-high 197 attempts (40.6 percent). He’s also not bothered by the new distance.
“When I work out, I shoot at the farthest line all the time,” Frazier said. “That’s not going to be different for me. I think I’m an incredible shooter, and I’m going to continue to work and grow on that.”
News-Gazette