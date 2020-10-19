Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Some of the top freshmen and sophomores in the country flocked to La Grange this weekend for the Pangos All-Midwest Fresh/Soph Camp. Several current Illini targets particpated like the Kenwood trio of JJ Taylor, Davius Loury and Darrin Ames. Illinois also added three more names to its 2023 recruiting board by the end of the weekend with offers to Bradley Bourbonnais' Owen Freeman and Colorado (via Senegal) big men Baye Fall and Assane Diop.
Freeman is the eighth in-state prospect with an Illinois offer in the 2023 class, joining the aforementioned Kenwood trio, Joliet West's Jeremy Fears, Hinsdale Central's Matas Buzelis, Whitney Young's Dalen Davis and Bolingbrook's Donaven Younger. A 6-foot-6, 220-pound center, Freeman's Illini offer was also his first.
Freeman played a key role as a freshman at Bradley Bourbonnais and earned all-area honors from the Kankakee Daily Journal. He averaged 11.3 points and 7.6 rebounds, while setting a school record by shooting 68.2 percent from the field.
Fall is a top prospect in the Class of 2023. The Dakar, Senegal, native is ranked as a five-star recruit and No. 6 in the class by ESPN, while 247Sports has the 6-11, 217-pound big man as a four-star recruit ranked No. 11. Fall, who averaged 19 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.8 blocks as a freshman at Lutheran (Colo.), has other offers from Georgetown, Georgia, Kansas, Memphis and Minnesota.
Diop is also from Senegal. The 6-10 big man, who also boasts an early offer from Memphis, put up, in 12 games per MaxPreps, 1 16.6 points, 18.9 rebounds, 7.7 assists, five blocks and 2.8 steals per game in 2019-20 and earned Class 1A honorable mention all-state honors at Belleview Christian (Colo.).
The trio of Sunday offers makes for 21 total in the Class of 2023 for Illinois. The Illini have also offered 30 players in the Class of 2022 while still working on their 2021 recruiting class.
