At the end of the season, as an Associated Press Top 25 voter, I'll be asked to submit three five-man All-American teams along with my picks for national player and coach of the year. Let's consider this a first draft, some good research and a refresher for the task I'll complete in a few months.
As a reminder, the main guideline from the AP on voting for the All-American teams is to deliver three five-man teams with a lineup that could arguably play together. So not five point guards — even if that's not totally outside the realm of possibility anymore. "Position-less" basketball has provided some leeway.
If the season were to end today, these 15 players would be my All-American selections. Of course, the season won't end today, so, as always, I reserve the right to change my mind:
First Team
Jared Butler, Baylor
Butler runs the show in a deep Baylor backcourt, and the junior guard has done it efficiently this season (30.3 PER, 14.1 BPM).
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
The Illini guard is still the only player in the country averaging at least 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers
Harper's had a huge breakout junior season and is shooting 56 percent overall and 50 percent from three-point range.
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
Kispert, who's averaging 21.1 points with a ridiculous 62/52/88 shooting slash, gets the lead spot in what could be a triple All-American season for the Bulldogs.
Luka Garza, Iowa
It's been a similar season for Garza compared to his run last year — just more at 27.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and two blocks per game.
Second Team
Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga
Could there be a new No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft? Suggs' play so far has backed up all his five-star freshman hype.
Marcus Carr, Minnesota
Carr is averaging 24 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists and is arguably (I'm doing it here) the fourth-best player in his own conference.
Jordan Goodwin, Saint Louis
A shooter Goodwin is not, but he's the scrappiest 6-foot-3 guard in the country who also averages 16.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
No Killian Tillie or Filip Petrusev opened an opportunity for Timme, and he's embraced it to the tune of 19.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky
A knee injury knocked Bassey out after 10 games last season, but he's bounced back to average 17.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.6 blocks.
Third Team
Collin Gillespie, Villanova
Gillespie has been both productive (15.3 points and 4.2 assists per game) and efficient (a 44/44/82 shooting slash).
Jason Preston, Ohio
Illinois fans got a look at what Preston is capable of, and the Bobcats' guard is still going strong averaging 18.9 points, 7.4 assists and 6.1 rebounds.
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
Cunningham could still go No. 1 in this year's NBA draft given he's a 6-7 guard that's putting up 19.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova
A pair of potential All-Americans has the Wildcats in early position to contend for what would be a third national title in six years.
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
Cockburn has solidified himself as one of the best big men in the country and is averaging 17.2 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 66 percent from the field.
