Good Morning, Illini Nation: New Year's resolutions
Everyone enters the new year with the best of intentions. A list of resolutions to tackle. So as we head into 2022, here are a few for the Illini:
— Figure out this COVID thing. Namely, make sure everybody in the program gets boosted on top of their original vaccinations. Then, and I'm not a doctor and this might be the only way to get through the basketball season with omicron ripping across the world, only test when someone is symptomatic.
The COVID pause to end 2021 only cost Illinois a single game, and it was Florida A&M so it wasn't that big of a deal. While the Big Ten was able to rescheduled the Minnesota game, this year's schedule was not designed like last year's where games were easily made up (or not, if you were Michigan). Want to play a full 20-game Big Ten slate. Don't let the pandemic bite again.
— Keep shooting threes. The Illini are the 11th best three-point shooting team in the country with a cumulative hit rate of 39.75 percent. Don't stop launching them. The more imaginary arrows Alfonso Plummer can fire after splashing a shot from deep, the better.
— But don't stop getting Kofi Cockburn the ball. The three-point renaissance in Champaign is tied to the 7-foot center. Cockburn has shown himself an able (and certainly more willing) passer this season, and the Illinois offense has been at its best when it's working the ball inside-out.
— Do whatever it takes, within reason, to get Andre Curbelo back on the floor. His health comes first, obviously, but the Illini can take on a new dimension if/when he returns. While his decision-making in the Marquette game was less than ideal, anyone that thinks Illinois is better off with Curbelo not playing is, not to put too fine a point on it, wrong.
Sitting out the last seven games (and counting) might have done Curbelo some good. He played like he had to do it all in the Marquette game and forced things offensively. Clearly, the Illini have some reliable offensive weapons he can lean on.
— This one isn't exactly for the Illini, but for the fans. Namely, the Orange Krush. Inject a little more creativity into your cheers ... and jeers. Far be it for me to claim an expletive has never crossed my lips. That would be, as they say, a lie. But a rash of expletives coming from the student section has become a bit tired. The small group of Krush alums figured it out for the St. Francis (Pa.) game.
