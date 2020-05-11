Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The hype keeps growing for Illinois' 2020 recruiting class. For good reason. The Illini are adding two elite guards in Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo and an under-the-radar big man in Coleman Hawkins, who will be the ideal complement as a stretch 4 next to Kofi Cockburn (should he return).
But Illinois' newcomers for the 2019-20 season aren't all freshmen. That group also includes sit-out transfers Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson.
While Grandison played his first two seasons at Holy Cross and a year at a prep school on the east coast before that, he's a California guy. That saw the Oakland, Calif., native fall under assistant coach Chin Coleman's recruiting purview last summer.
Coleman broke down Grandison's game on a recent appearance on Saturday SportsTalk on WDWS 1400.
"He was obviously the leading scorer and best player at Holy Cross," Coleman said. "He’s done it and done it on this level before. He’s going to give you a lot of intangibles. He’s very, very good between the ears. He’s a very cerebral player.
"He can score. He can rebound. He can pass. He’s really smart and intelligent. We wanted to improve in that area because you have to have that in this league. This is an intelligent league. Not being so smart gets you beat in this league. Being able to play the between the ears game is very important for schematics and what we try to do and what other teams try to do.
"Jacob is going to give us a little bit of everything. I think he can play multiple positions because he has size and length at 6-6. You’re going to get a little bit of intangibles, fill in the blanks with Jacob."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).