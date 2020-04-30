Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Nick Irvin has an invested interest in the success of the Illinois basketball team. After all, the Morgan Park and Mac Irvin Fire coach has now sent two of his stars — first Ayo Dosunmu and now Adam Miller — to play for Brad Underwood.
The Illini are also recruiting Morgan Park junior guard Brandon Weston, who could reclassify to the 2020 class and team up with Miller again for the 2020-21 season. Underwood also offered a pair of Morgan Park freshmen in early November in 6-foot-7 wing JJ Taylor and 6-foot guard Darrin "Dai Dai" Ames.
The relationship between Illinois and not only one of the top high schools in the state but also AAU programs in the country is strengthening.
"I love Underwood as a person first and foremost," Irvin said. "Coach Underwood has been great to me. We talk a lot. He’ll reach out to me. We just don’t talk about basketball all the time. He gives me good, sound advice. On the basketball court, he’s good. He’s really good at what he does. With Coach Underwood, he just needs the ball players. You get the right ball players that can fit his style and fit his system, the sky’s the limit for him."
Irvin said he enjoyed watching Illinois' turnaround in the 2019-20 season, going from 21 losses a year prior to 21 wins. That Dosunmu was at the forefront of that success, of course, meant a little extra.
"Not being too selfish, but I enjoy watching Ayo play and watching Ayo carry the load," Irvin said. "That’s what Ayo always did. I always talked to him and said, ‘When are you going to take the team over? When are you going to do this. W’re losing too much. We don’t like losing.’
"I was very excited about what he did and how he played and how he carried the team. Coach Underwood made adjustments changing up the offense and changing up the defense. You see what you get. They were right there making the tournament."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).