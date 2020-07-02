Good Morning, Illini Nation: Nnanna Egwu and The Basketball Tournament
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team (or former Illini):
Tuesday was media day for House of 'Paign. All five former Illini — plus GM/coach Mike LaTulip — met virtually via Zoom to discuss The Basketball Tournament. The Illinois alum team will play Saturday in the opening round with a shot at the $1 million prize.
Here's some of what former Illini big man Nnanna Egwu had to say ...
On being the veteran of the squad
I'm definitely up to the task, but I'm telling you some of these players have stepped up. They're the ones coming out and talking. They're the ones leading by example. They practiced yesterday, and I had my first practice today. Just watching them, I'm really excited to see what we can do. For whatever reason, it just seems like w've been playing for a long time. That goes to the way Mike has combined this team bringing in the players he brought in. It's just a good mix.
I'm definitely up to the task of being a leader of this team, but the way (Malcolm) Hill has grown and the way (Michael) Finke has grown there's really no need for that. We can just look at each other and go from there. There's no need for anybody to be falling behind because we're right there for each other.
On how his game his developed the last few years playing overseas
I think the one thing I'll say in terms of my game is just I've definitely shot a lot more threes throughout the last few years than I have previously in my career. With the coaches I've had it's them telling me to shoot the ball and getting those shots up. No matter if I go 0 for 5, just to shoot them. In the past if I'd shoot one and miss one or shoot two and miss two I would just move on from there and start doing other things to help the team get going. The last two years it's been just keep shooting them and getting into a rhythm as the game goes on.
I think that would be the one thing in particular I'd say has changed. Everything else is pretty much the same in being able to talk on the court, be a leader on defense and get the offense moving.
