Good Morning, Illini Nation: No consensus on how to rank Illinois
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The latest Associated Press Top 25 dropped Monday. The only consensus when it comes to Illinois and its place among the nation's ranked teams? There is no consensus on how to view the Illini through the first month of the season. A look at how the voting shook out this week ...
— Illinois is ranked as high as No. 8 (by a single voter) and wasn't ranked on seven ballots this week. The thing about that No. 8 vote from the Kansas City Star's Jesse Newell is he had the Illini at No. 13 before their 1-1 week with a home win against Minnesota and a road loss at Rutgers. Sure, the results of other teams plays a role in how teams moves, but Newell isn't ranking Missouri at all and has Rutgers at No. 18. Just saying.
— The Illini received at least one vote in 14 of the 25 available spots on the ballot. That included 20 votes at either No. 17 or No. 18, so that's how they wound up at the latter when all the votes were tallied.
— I had Illinois at No. 20, of course. Four other voters agreed with that placement, and eight had the Illini ranked lower (plus the seven unranked).
— The biggest moves up (and down) the poll belonged to Big Ten teams. Rutgers jumped eight spots to No. 11 after beating Illinois, while Michigan State fell eight spots after losing to Northwestern.
— I had four "extreme picks" on my ballot this week, with an "extreme pick" coming from ranking a team five or more spots away from where it ultimately wound up in the poll. My "extreme picks" this week were Florida State at No. 16, Richmond at No. 18, Virginia Tech at No. 19 and North Carolina at No. 24.
The way things are shaking out, I might add another team in my "biased toward" column if the Spiders hold steady just outside the Top 25 while I'm voting for them. That's a notation Illinois fans made sure to remind me wouldn't apply to their team when they, well, didn't necessarily agree with my voting the Illini 20th.
