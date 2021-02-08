Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Saturday's win against Wisconsin was a fourth straight for Illinois and eighth in the last 10 games. Two of the last four have also come against Associated Press Top 25 teams. The Illini are rolling with a 13-5 overall record and a 9-3 mark in the Big Ten still good for solo second and now just a game behind still idle Michigan in the conference standings.
Illinois checks in at No. 4 in KenPom and No. 4 in the NCAA's NET rankings. The latter will play a significant role in seeding for the NCAA tournament. The Illini are safely a No. 2 seed now, and a No. 1 seed is certainly not out of reach.
Today will also likely see Illinois climb back into the top 10 in the AP Top 25 for the first time since early December. Seven of the 11 teams ranked ahead of the Illini in last week's poll all lost. Iowa and Texas lost twice. A likely landing spot is as the No. 6 team in the country.
All well and good. Still not the Illini at their best. Just ask junior guard Ayo Dosunmu, who is fresh off his first career triple-double in Saturday's win against the Badgers.
"I feel like we’re hitting that stride, but like coach has said we have so much to go," Dosunmu said. "That’s the very scary part about it. We’re winning and we’re playing great, but we have so much potential to get better at. So many details we’re still making mistakes with. When we actually get to our top peak, it’s incredible to think how far we’ve come, but we still have a lot more to go."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).