Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The end of May is approaching, and it's been, on the surface, mostly a quiet month for Illinois basketball. The Illini did officially add Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. and got him and three of four freshmen on campus early with organized team workouts coming next month.
Otherwise? Not a lot of news for a team with three open scholarships. But things haven't really let up for Brad Underwood and his coaching staff.
"I"m busier now than I've ever been," Underwood said. "I'm ready for the season to start so I can get back to some semblance of ... it's just a different busy."
That included a speaking engagement in his hometown to celebrate the 22 state champions that have come out of McPherson, Kan. There was also his eldest daughter's graduation from Illinois and Lon Kruger's Coaches vs. Cancer event in Las Vegas. It's one of the primary events for the organization, and Underwood is on the national board.
"You've got a lot of fundraising things that you do," Underwood continued. "We're doing this tailgate tour. It's a different type of busy, but the portal, you've still got guys that up to June 1 that are seeing if they stay in the draft. You've got guys who could pull out. To say we're done recruiting, we're not.
"Literally we're as busy as we've ever been. May used to be a month we could at least catch our breath. (One) night I was on the phone until 11:20 with a recruit. It's just nonstop. That part of it is very different for us as coaches. Our student-athletes come in and we'll want to get them initiated and going, and then June will be here and then you're back in your workouts.
"Hopefully in August we get a chance to catch our breath. Along that time, I'm making everybody on my staff get away and at least kind of stair-step their vacations because they've got to spend time with their families as well."
