Good Morning, Illini Nation: (Not so) secret scrimmages
Illinois scheduling a single exhibition game against Division II Quincy means filling out the preseason schedule with a "secret" scrimmage. The Illini coaches, of course, aren't allowed to talk about who they're playing. It's supposed to remain a "secret."
(Except it's Kansas. In St. Louis. On Oct. 22. Stadium's Jeff Goodman has an entire list of these games nobody's supposed to know about).
It's a great matchup. One that should happen in the regular season at some juncture. Note to Brad Underwood and Bill Self: Get that home-and-home scheduled and not only because I'd like to see a game at Phog Allen.
But it will be a matchup in two week's time that neither Underwood nor Self will be able to discuss. Why? What's the harm? Not to dog Quincy, but the Hawks are not the Jayhawks. Facing Kansas is a challenge the mostly brand new Illini need. How Illinois fares against the reigning national champs would certainly be of interest.
But the NCAA says not so fast. More nonsensical rules from an organization full of them. Some details inevitably leak from these "secret" scrimmages. Why not just let coaches discuss whatever details they want?
