Good Morning, Illini Nation: Not so secret
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Here's how "secret" the Saturday scrimmage was between Illinois and reigning NCAA champions Kansas. Both teams put out highlight videos on social media. It's like ... everybody knew it was happening, so why not capitalize on that fact.
The video posted to the Illinois basketball Twitter account Sunday night has more than 60,000 views. Several of those are mine. It's the most I've seen of the team on the court to date and will remain that way until the Nov. 7 season opener against Eastern Illinois unless I get an unexpected invite to practice between now and then since I'll miss Friday's exhibition game because of the Illinois-Nebraska football game. I'm Cornhusker State bound.
So here are some highlight moments that stuck with me through several viewings of the Illini in St. Louis against the Jayhawks:
Test run ✔️#Illini | #HTTO | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/MecXg8iMzk— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) October 24, 2022
- Not sure where the Coleman Hawkins block on Jalen Wilson came chronologically in the scrimmage, but showing it early in the highlight video (0:07) is a good move. Hawkins just stuffed the Kansas star at the rim.
- Offensive rebounds and ensuing putbacks are the gritty type of play Illinois coach Brad Underwood is all about. Matthew Mayer had a good one (0:31).
- Somebody else is going to have to rebound for this team in a post-Kofi Cockburn world. Multiple somebodies most likely. Dain Dainja beasted for a couple boards in the video (0:38, 0:59).
- Underwood has mentioned one trait that connects his freshmen, and it's their ability to get downhill and finish at the rim. Ty Rodgers (0:42), Jayden Epps (0:44) and Skyy Clark (1:09). So did sophomore guard RJ Melendez ... a lot.
- It didn't look like the most explosive play on the video actually counted, but Terrence Shannon Jr. absolutely ripping a tomahawk dunk (1:15) is a type of athletic play Illinois fans have not seen all that much of in the better part of a decade.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).