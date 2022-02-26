Good Morning, Illini Nation: Not so warm welcome
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
That Thursday's Illinois-Ohio State game was E.J. Liddell's first at State Farm Center in front of a crowd delivered, well, the expected response from a vocal majority of the Illini fans in attendance.
Liddell's not just a Big Ten star. There's plenty of regular booing for those players. (Just ask Wisconsin's Johnny Davis). Liddell is a Big Ten star from Illinois, who was a major Illini recruiting target and then wound up not for the home state team.
The response to Liddell's presence on Lou Henson Court was part "Traitor" chants, part "E.J. sucks" chants, part "(Expletive) you E.J." chants and apparently some verbalization from the Orange Krush that went even further.
1/4: Was too late to tweet something out after the game yesterday but man did I have a great time! Got to see my best friend, some family, and a lot of fans of mine from home. Great environment I loved the boos and the chants, they made me feel special.— E.J. Liddell (@EasyE2432) February 25, 2022
2/4: But I can’t even explain how rude and disrespectful some fans were. Know your place. I have no hard feelings with that university but man y’all are crazy as hell if you think you can just talk to an athlete any kind of way. I play basketball everyday with a smile on my face.— E.J. Liddell (@EasyE2432) February 25, 2022
3/4: If you hate me for that, I don’t know what to say. Makes me wonder how some of y’all treat others. Y’all can’t take me out my element. Love me some good trash talk, and the chants “EJ Sucks” cause at the time I was 0/3.— E.J. Liddell (@EasyE2432) February 25, 2022
4/4: Wasn’t playing the best at the beginning lol. Happy my family didn’t get a chance to make it due to the weather but man I’m glad they only heard things that was said through TV. All aside I had a great time! Some fans just need to get over that I didn’t pick their school.— E.J. Liddell (@EasyE2432) February 25, 2022
I mentioned on Monday Night SportsTalk earlier in the week that the "Traitor" chants for Liddell were absolutely going to happen. How dare he spurn the Illini in the recruiting process. Of course, unless everyone in the Orange Krush can show Illinois residency status maybe hold up on those chants.
It also turns out that Liddell doesn't, in fact, suck. Might be silly to chant that he does because he's actually a Big Ten Player of the Year candidate and put up 21 points, six rebounds and four blocks in Ohio State's win Thursday night against Illinois. He's averaging 19.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists as a 51/40/74 shooter this season and is projected as the final lottery pick in the 2022 NBA draft in the latest ESPN mock.
Now, that type of jeering is nothing that any other student section wouldn't do. The not-so-family-friendly chants laced with expletives aren't exactly an Illinois only thing either. Liddell's tweets make it seem like more personal attacks were lobbed Thursday night, too. Fans would be well served to avoid that. And maybe any chants where they say someone sucks and that someone lights up their team and makes them look like a horse's patoot.
I'm all for engaged fan bases. It's what makes college basketball unique. A little gamesmanship with, let's say, less than sweet and kind chants are part of the whole experience, too. But be witty and funny ... not just loud and angry.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).