College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

The Orange Krush tries to distract Ohio State's forward E.J. Liddell (32) during free throws in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Episode 188: Fight to the finish

That Thursday's Illinois-Ohio State game was E.J. Liddell's first at State Farm Center in front of a crowd delivered, well, the expected response from a vocal majority of the Illini fans in attendance.

Liddell's not just a Big Ten star. There's plenty of regular booing for those players. (Just ask Wisconsin's Johnny Davis). Liddell is a Big Ten star from Illinois, who was a major Illini recruiting target and then wound up not for the home state team.

The response to Liddell's presence on Lou Henson Court was part "Traitor" chants, part "E.J. sucks" chants, part "(Expletive) you E.J." chants and apparently some verbalization from the Orange Krush that went even further.

I mentioned on Monday Night SportsTalk earlier in the week that the "Traitor" chants for Liddell were absolutely going to happen. How dare he spurn the Illini in the recruiting process. Of course, unless everyone in the Orange Krush can show Illinois residency status maybe hold up on those chants. 

It also turns out that Liddell doesn't, in fact, suck. Might be silly to chant that he does because he's actually a Big Ten Player of the Year candidate and put up 21 points, six rebounds and four blocks in Ohio State's win Thursday night against Illinois. He's averaging 19.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists as a 51/40/74 shooter this season and is projected as the final lottery pick in the 2022 NBA draft in the latest ESPN mock.

Now, that type of jeering is nothing that any other student section wouldn't do. The not-so-family-friendly chants laced with expletives aren't exactly an Illinois only thing either. Liddell's tweets make it seem like more personal attacks were lobbed Thursday night, too. Fans would be well served to avoid that. And maybe any chants where they say someone sucks and that someone lights up their team and makes them look like a horse's patoot.

I'm all for engaged fan bases. It's what makes college basketball unique. A little gamesmanship with, let's say, less than sweet and kind chants are part of the whole experience, too. But be witty and funny ... not just loud and angry. 

