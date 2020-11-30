Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The start of college basketball careers don't go much better than what Adam Miller experienced last week. Unless you are Duke's Jalen Johnson, who put up 19 points, 19 rebounds, five assists and four blocks (OK, and seven turnovers) in his debut against Coppin State.
But Miller was solid in all three games last week — from his 28-point debut against North Carolina A&T to still finding a way to produce when his three-point shot wasn't falling against Ohio. It's a small sample size, of course, but Miller's the Illini's second-leading scorer at 18 points per game and he's got a shooting slash of 59/47/80.
"I just went out there trying to find my spots," Miller said after his eye-catching debut what with him making 6 of 8 three-pointers. "My teammates found me. They did a great job of finding me. We had multiple guys go over three assists. They did good job of moving the ball, everybody pitching it to the next shot. Passing up a good shot for great shots. That’s what happened. They found me, and I got hot."
Illinois coach Brad Underwood was also pleased with Miller's efforts at the defensive end, including in Illinois' multi-team event finale against Ohio. While Ayo Dosunmu drew the Jason Preston assignment, Miller and Trent Frazier tagged off on Ben Roderick. Underwood pointed out their efforts in particular after Roderick scored just five points after dropping 22 a day earlier against North Carolina A&T.
"I think rotationally he’s making a lot of the right rotations," Underwood said of Miller's defensive efforts. "You go into every game with some question just because he doesn’t have a lot of experience in terms of what his guy can do or can’t do. I’ve been really pleased with him on that side of the court."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).