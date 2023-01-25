Good Morning, Illini Nation: Nuggets! Nuggets! Nuggets!
college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
The State Farm Center crowd — save for the sprinkling of Ohio State fans among the 15,544 in attendance — started getting loud when Buckeyes guard Isaac Likekele missed his first free throw after a foul by Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. with 16 minutes, 40 seconds left in the second half.
The chanting grew in strength as Likekele stepped back to the free throw line for his second attempt. Nuggets! Nuggets! Nuggets!
And when Likekele missed his second free throw? The State Farm Center crowd erupted. Arguably the loudest pop to that point during Tuesday night’s game. Free McNuggets for all thanks to what’s become a rather popular promotion at Illinois basketball games.
The Illini quickly reeled off a 7-0 run with a layup by Dain Dainja, a bobbled play turned into a dunk by the Illinois big man and a Jayden Epps three-pointer all in just more than 1 minute of game action.
What was now a 17-point Illinois lead was enough to force Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann to call his first timeout of the half. That was as big as the Illini’s advantage got — it touched 17 points a couple more times later in the half — but the game seemed kind of well in hand at that point. Even with just more than 15 minutes to play.
A direct correlation, of course, from nuggets to victory.
“I notice it when they’re going crazy like that,” Illinois junior forward Coleman Hawkins said. “Sometimes I hope they miss just so we can get the crowd going. The crowd’s always great, so I like when people miss two free throws in a row. It gets the crowd into it, and the crowd will get us into it.”
