Good Morning, Illini Nation: Ode to Da'Monte Williams
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois coach Brad Underwood had plenty of positives to discuss after Saturday's win at Northwestern even if it was a 59-56 grind of a win. Kofi Cockburn returned and was his normal self (22 points and nine rebounds). And freshmen RJ Melendez and Brandin Podziemski got crunch time minutes and didn't falter.
But Underwood made sure to mention Da'Monte Williams in particular during his postgame press conference.
"Da'Monte Williams doesn't look fancy on here," the Illini coach said, holding up a copy of the box score. "But all he did was nine rebounds, guard the other team's best player, who was five inches taller than him, most of the night and come up with some great rebounds and one that helped put us over the top on an offensive rebound.
"Winning is very hard to define. I think that (Tom Izzo) said it the best the other night. That's why we won. His numbers didn't show up here, but it's how he guards, how he fights and how he competes. He's not afraid to make a play. He was incredible in the locker room at halftime and in the huddles. Just put a big capital 'W' next to his name."
