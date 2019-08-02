Good Morning, Illini Nation: Of passports, paperwork and 'siesta time'
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning until practice tips off.
Reach Scott Richey by clicking here
The preparation for Illinois’ foreign tour of Italy started more than a year ago. Those earliest conversations among the Illini staff were more about where the team might travel and what they wanted to get out of the trip. Once the contract for Italy was approved by the university? That’s when the prep went into overdrive.
Director of operations Joey Biggs had to start making sure all of the players had passports. He had to put together a full travel list. Rooming lists had to be compiled. Meals taken care of.
“The university requires a lot more paperwork because of international travel,” Biggs said. “It’s been ongoing for three or four months. The last month here has been getting into the details and making sure everybody has what they’re supposed to.”
Illinois’ international players made some of that preparation easier. They already had passports and the necessary paperwork for visas to attend Illinois. Still, it wasn’t all smooth sailing to make sure the entire team could, in fact, travel abroad.
“The hardest part, honestly, for some of that is trying to get the passports for the American kids,” Biggs said. “Sometimes trying to locate birth certificates and some of that stuff is hard. Then you’ve got to go through the process and find out, ‘OK, where do I get this? Can you order it online?’ I’ve done these before. I kind of have a pretty good idea of what to expect.”
Biggs organized Oklahoma State’s travel to Spain and the Canary Islands in 2012. That meant he had some experience dealing with another challenge in putting a trip like Illinois will take together.
“The biggest thing that is a challenge at times over there — and we dealt with this when I went to Spain — is everything shuts down in the afternoon,” he said. “From 2-5 (p.m.) it’s like siesta time.”
News-Gazette