Good Morning, Illini Nation: Off to a Good(e) start
High school basketball is underway in the state of Indiana, and Luke Goode has already made his mark in a 3-0 start for Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead. The future Illinois guard had an early breakout performance Saturday in the Spartans' 71-65 double overtime victory against traditional Indianapolis powerhouse Cathedral.
Goode dropped 34 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the weekend win. That performance more than doubled his total points for the season and exactly doubled his assist total. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound four-star guard is now averaging 21.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
Homestead will be back in action Friday for a home game against intracity and conference rivals Bishop Dwenger. The Spartans, who entered the 2020-21 season ranked eighth in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association poll still have games against four of the current top seven teams this season after beating No. 5 Cathedral.
