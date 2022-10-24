Good Morning, Illini Nation: Offensive improvement
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
So Illinois' defense started ahead of its offense this preseason. Pretty standard. But opportunities like Saturday's "secret" scrimmage against Kansas and this week's exhibition game against Quincy will be a proving ground to see where the offense has come in the last several weeks. Important opportunities given the first regular season game is just two weeks away.
Still, the offense has been a work in progress in the last month.
"We had a day (earlier this month) where we scrimmaged in 4-minute games — 4-minute segments — and worked on a lot of different lineups," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "We're starting to see where opportunities are coming. Guys, early, weren't having a ton of success because we were just playing in very general terms. Now we're starting to isolate them in areas where they can be successful and play off those things. We're getting there, (but) we're still trying to figure out what's best for every player and what fits all the pieces to the puzzle just right."
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).