Good Morning, Illini Nation: Offer out to 2024 five-star guard
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Isaiah Elohim received his first high major offer nearly two years ago when Arizona State got involved in early October 2020. Just before Elohim started his freshman season at Heritage Christian (Calif.) in the Los Angeles area. Several other Pac-12 programs offered in the next year, and Elohim's high major offers kept coming through this spring and summer.
Now Illinois is involved, having offered the Sierra Canyon (Calif.) junior guard late Tuesday. The Illini will have to battle the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, Texas, UCLA, Kansas, Washington, Oregon, USC, Arizona and Arizona State as they enter into the recruitment of one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Illinois All Glory To God🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Ru0bEjv8fI— Isaiah Elohim (@ElohimIsaiah) August 31, 2022
Elohim falls one ranking short of consensus five-star status. The trio of 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all consider the Kingston, N.Y., native a five-star prospect, with On3 ranking him as a high four-star prospect. Elohim's highest individual ranking at the moment comes from 247Sports, which considers him the No. 4 overall prospect in his class.
Elohim had a breakout freshman season at Heritage Christian in 2020-21. The 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard was named the Los Angeles Daily News' 2021 Freshman of the Year after leading the Warriors to a 20-8 record and averaging a team-high 19.6 points plus 5.3 rebounds per game. Then Elohim transferred to Sierra Canyon, where he got eligible in late December of last year and joined a loaded roster featuring the likes of Amari Bailey, Kijani Wright, Ramel Lloyd Jr. and, of course, Bronny James.
