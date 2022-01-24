Good Morning, Illini Nation: Offer out to 2024 guard
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois added to its 2024 recruiting board over the weekend with an offer to Modesto Christian (Calif.) combo guard Jamari Phillips. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Phillips is ranked as a four-star recruit and in the top 20 nationally in the Class of 2024 by both Rivals and ESPN at Nos. 17 and 18, respectively.
Blessed to receive a offer from University of Illinois #FightingIllini🧡 pic.twitter.com/cZonYoB5L5— Jamari “jiggy” Phillips (@iluvjamari) January 23, 2022
Phillips is the leading scorer for Modesto Christian. The Crusaders are 16-3 on the season and unbeaten at 5-0 in the Tri-City Athletic League. Modesto Christian was riding a 12-game winning streak until its recent trip to the Midwest. The Crusaders lost Friday to Cardinal Ritter (Mo.) and again Saturday to Christian Brothers College Prep (Mo.) at the Quincy Shootout. Through 15 games reported, Phillips is averaging 23.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 50 percent overall, 40 percent from three-point range and 75 percent at the free throw line.
Phillips already has multiple high major offers with two-plus seasons of high school basketball to play. He picked up his first offer from Cal last June and was subsequently offered by Southern Utah, Washington State, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, USC, Washington and Kansas.
Illinois already has a commitment from St. Rita forward Morez Johnson Jr. in the Class of 2024. Other lead guards targeted in the class include:
- David Castillo, 6-2, PG, Bartlesville (Okla.)
- ZZ Clark, 6-1, PG, Montverde Academy (Fla.)
- Johnuel Fland, 6-2, PG, Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
- Curtis Givens, 5-10, PG, Memphis University School (Tenn.)
- Jaedin Reyna, 6-0, PG, St. Rita
- Jordan Vick, 5-10, PG, Southern Nash (N.C.)
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).