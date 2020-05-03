Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Omaha Biliew caught the eye of the Illinois coaching staff this past season during his freshman year at Dowling Catholic in West Des Moines, Iowa. Now the 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward has an Illini offer. He's also on the move with plans to play his sophomore season at Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.).
Hillcrest Prep Omaha Biliew has received an offer from Illinois pic.twitter.com/ytPuL1sep2— Hillcrest Prep (@hillcrest_prep) May 2, 2020
Biliew picked up his Illinois offer Saturday. He's one of five 2023 prospects on the Illini's board along with Morgan Park teammates JJ Taylor and Darrin "Dai Dai" Ames, Roselle Catholic (N.J.) guard Simeon Wilcher and Laurel Highlands (Pa.) guard Rodney Gallagher.
Like Gallagher, Biliew was an honorable mention Maxpreps Freshman All-American. He averaged just 6.2 points and 3.6 rebounds mostly coming off the bench as an energy guy during his first — and now, apparently only — season at Dowling Catholic, but he broke into the starting lineup for the final seven games of the season.
Biliew is generally considered one of the top prospects in the 2023 class. He also has USA Basketball experience, having participated in junior national team minicamps last July and October. Biliew has one other offer from Iowa but reported interest from the likes of Iowa State, Nebraska, TCU, UCLA, USC, Louisville and Memphis.
Biliew will join a loaded Hillcrest Prep team that has mined the midwest for plenty of talent. Milwaukee, Wis., native and Illini target Michael Foster Jr. — a five-star 2021 recruit — transferred to Hillcrest Prep last season. The Bruins also reportedly landed 2021 five-star guard Hunter Sallis out of Millard North in Omaha, Neb.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).