Good Morning, Illini Nation: Offer out to Illinois legacy
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Other former Illinois basketball players have reached a recruitable age. Richard Keene's son, RJ, is the most recent to hit Division I college basketball and will be a sophomore at Boise State in 2022-23.
The first to get an offer from current coach Brad Underwood? Phoenix Gill ... son of Flyin' Illini Kendall Gill. The Illinois offer is the first for the 6-foot-2 guard, who is considered one of the top recruits in the state in the Class of 2025.
Phoenix Gill was a freshman on the St. Ignatius roster in 2021-22. The Wolfpack (24-13) finished third in Class 3A behind junior wing Richard Barron and senior guard A.J. Redd. Gill was the only freshman and just one of two underclassmen on the roster and appeared in just seven games total but not in either of St. Ignatius' state tournament games.
Gill is the fifth in-state recruit in the Class of 2025, with Underwood and Co. prioritizing Illinois natives like was the early recruiting in the 2022, 2023 and 2024 classes. The Illini are also targeting St. Rita guard Melvin Bell, Joliet West guard Jeremiah Fears, Kenwood guard Bryce Heard and Whitney Young guard Antonio Munoz.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).