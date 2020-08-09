Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois' Class of 2023 recruiting board hit an even dozen this week with an offer to Joliet West's Jeremy Fears Jr. The 6-foo-1, 165-pound point guard is also the fifth in-state prospect with an offer in the '23 class, joining fellow point guard Darrin Ames (Bloom) and forwards Davius Loury (Simeon), Javonte Taylor (Morgan Park) and Donaven Younger (Bolingbrook).
Fears played a key role in a breakout 2019-20 season for Joliet West. The Tigers went 29-4 and were playing for a Class 4A sectional championship when the season was canceled because of the coronavirus. Fears averaged 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, five assists and two steals in his debut season. He also led Joliet West with 30 charges taken.
Illinois, though, is simply the latest program to get involved in Fears' recruitment. He already holds other offers from Oklahoma State, Iowa, Ole Miss, Missouri, Maryland, Kansas State, Creighton, Nebraska, DePaul, Iowa State, Chicago State, Detroit, UIC and Ohio.
