Good Morning, Illini Nation: Offers keep going out
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois is still in the early stages of recruiting the Class of 2024. Those players, of course, still have three more years of high school. Should they choose the Illini, they won't be in Champaign until the 2024-25 season.
Early returns show Illinois is making an in-state push with offers to guys like the St. Rita trio of James Brown, Morez Johnson and Jaedin Reyna and Big Ten legacy Cooper Koch out of Peoria Notre Dame, whose dad played at Iowa.
Position-wise, it's a mix of 2024 targets. From the 7-foot-2 John Bol out of St. Louis Christian Academy (Mo.) to smaller point guards like Reyna and ZZ Clark. Illinois' latest offer in the Class of 2024 fits in with the latter.
Curtis Givens, a 5-foot-10 point guard out of Memphis, picked up his Illinois offer Sunday afternoon. He also holds early offers from Georgetown, Maryland, Illinois State, Portland, St. John's and, of course, Memphis.
Givens was a Third Team MaxPreps Freshman All-American in 2020-21 along with Brown. The Memphis University School guard put up nine points, four assists and three rebounds per game and helped the Owls reach the District II-AA state quarterfinals.
