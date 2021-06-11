Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
So, yeah, Illinois is still operating a man down with the third assistant coach spot yet to be filled. But the staff as it currently stands is still putting in work on the recruiting trail. The latest? Offers to Class of 2023 point guard Caleb Foster and Class of 2022 bigs Christ Essandoko and Jarace Walker.
Walker is the big name out of that trio. He's not just a consensus five-star recruit. The 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward is also a consensus top 10 prospect in the 2022 class and ranks as high as No. 7 per 247Sports.
The New Freedom, Pa., native has been hyped since he was in seventh grade, and that's held strong based on his recruiting rankings. Walker has played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., since he was a freshman and was a part of the Ascendors' 2019 national title team. He battled injuries this past season, but still wound up an honorable mention MaxPreps Junior All-American selection after averaging 10.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 56 percent overall.
Walker's status as one of the best 2022 prospects in the country means his offer list is loaded with high major programs. Also involved are Auburn, Houston, Ohio State, Florida State, Maryland and Michigan, with other offers from Alabama, Arkansas, UConn, Florida, Georgia, Kansas State, LSU, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.
While Walker is a no doubter five-star recruit, Foster isn't that far behind. The 6-3, 175-pound guard is ranked as a five-star recruit and the No. 17 overall prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN. Both Rivals and 247Sports have Foster as a four-star recruit, but on the edge of being a five-star at No. 22 overall.
The Harrisburg, N.C., native just finished his first season at prep powerhouse Oak Hill Academy (Va.). Foster played a key role for the Warriors, averaging 13.6 points, 5.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals. He also just missed on a 50/40/90 season by shooting 52.2 percent overall, 46.9 percent from three-point range and 84.8 percent at the free throw line.
Foster transferred to Oak Hill last fall after playing his freshman season at Hickory Ridge in Harrisburg. He helped the Ragin' Bulls go 21-6 in the 2019-20 season and put up 16.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game in his high school debut.
The offer list for Foster is just beginning to grow, but it's chock full of interested high major programs. In addition to Illinois, he has offers from Auburn, Clemson, Georgetown, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Washington.
Essandoko's recruitment is hitting it second wave. The 7-foot, 265-pound center moved to the United States from Paris last summer and landed at Winston Salem Christian (N.C.). He picked up early offers from Oral Roberts, North Carolina A&T, San Diego State, USF, New Mexico, Seton Hall, Wake Forest, Rutgers, Nebraska and Missouri State. He added an offer from Georgetown in April and then Maryland, Providence, Pittsburgh, Illinois and Ohio State in the last week.
