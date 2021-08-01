Good Morning, Illini Nation: Offers update
July ended with two more prospects — one in the Class of 2022 and one in the Class of 2023 — being added to Illinois' recruiting board. Here's the rundown on the newest targets:
Justyn Fernandez
Fernandez, a Class of 2022 wing out of Virginia Episcopal School (Va.), is considered an unranked three-star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports. The offer to the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard/forward continues Illinois' efforts in a new recruiting territory with former Illini guard, Baltimore native and former Virginia Tech assistant Chester Frazier on staff. Illinois already has a commitment from one Virginia star in Jayden Epps.
Fernandez was the second-leading scorer for Virginia Episcopal in a COVID-19 shortened 2020-21 season. He averaged 17 points, six rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 42 percent overall, 30 percent from three-point range and 57 percent at the free throw line.
Fernandez's recruitment hit the high major level in a big way in July. His other offers last month in addition to the Illini came from DePaul, Texas A&M, Georgia, Old Dominion, Butler, Florida, Providence, Wake Forest, Ole Miss, Georgetown and Arizona State. Fernandez also picked up offers from Oregon State, Seton Hall, Clemson and Boston College in the final days of June.
Joey Brown
Brown's recruitment is only just beginning. The 6-6, 190-pound guard out of occasional Indianapolis powerhouse North Central (Ind.) — the alma mater of Eric Gordon — has offers from just Illinois, LSU and IUPUI. Brown helped the Panthers go 11-10 last season as a sophomore.
