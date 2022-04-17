Good Morning, Illini Nation: On season-ending interviews, versatility and defense
We'll wrap up the week with some leftovers from various interviews in the last several days. Some tidbits that didn't really have a home elsewhere.
Brad Underwood on season-ending interviews with players
"They’re a little different. We’ve still got some going on. I’m not one to rush through them and have them every 15 minutes. They’re pretty lengthy. We talk about a lot of things in those meetings. We still have them. Guys make decisions and made them pretty quick. We try to help them and support them. We want to see them go on and do what’s in their best interest. All the meanwhile, we’re still recruiting."
Will Rodgers on son Ty's versatility
"That’s what makes him great that he can do a little bit of everything. He can play 1-4. It’s an honor to be here, but it’s not a surprise. He’s played like this his whole life. Steady progress. It was never one big jump. It was always just a steady climb."
Skyy Clark on his and Ty Rodgers' defensive ability
"I know we both love to play defense. It’s going to be a nightmare for some people when I’m guarding the point guard, they set a ball screen and we switch on them. It’s like the old Clippers where you’ve got Paul George guarding you, then Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverly and Reggie Jackson."
