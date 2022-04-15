Good Morning, Illini Nation: On the ground in Chicago
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
I spent Thursday morning on the 17th floor on a building in the West Loop of Chicago. Watching live basketball. Again ... on the 17th floor. Maybe the coolest venue I've ever watched hoops. Hard to beat the panoramic view of the Chicago skyline.
The Jordan Brand Classic brought me to Chicago. Namely future Illini Ty Rodgers and Skyy Clark. (But there was basically endless talent on the court for Team Flight's practice).
Here's what I saw ...
— Clark didn't practice Thursday morning and won't play in today's game at Chicago Hope Academy. He admitted it was hard to sit and watch, but he's focused on getting fully healthy for his freshman season in Champaign.
— Rodgers did practice Thursday. Dude went hard. Even though it was an all-star game practice, Rodgers was going all out for the full 90ish minutes. Chased down loose balls. Very vocal. Real glue guy material, but with a higher ceiling than that.
— That higher ceiling for Rodgers comes partly with his work ethic, but it's really hammered home by his passing. Nobody made as many good passes as the future Illinois wing.
There’s an argument to be made nobody at this Jordan Brand Classic practice is killing the throw an alley oop and then sprint out to knock down a corner 3 better than Ty Rodgers. Alley oops are on point. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) April 14, 2022
— Rodgers actually had the ball in his hands quite a bit during Team Flight's scrimmage at the end of the practice session. Partly because they were down a point guard with Clark sideline, but often because he'd rip a rebound at the defensive end and just push the ball in transition himself. He was clearly comfortable doing it, too.
— Team Flight wasn't exactly lacking for talent beyond Rodgers either. That included several players Illinois offered and at least had some interest at one point during the recruiting process. That group included Nick Smith, Kel'el Ware, Cason Wallace, Kyle Filipowski, Tarris Reed and Adem Bona. Like Clark, Bona was held out. So was future Arkansas wing Jordan Walsh.
— Smith is a problem. The Arkansas native and Razorbacks signee is dangerous in transition and can get to whatever spot he wants offensively.
— Ware is the prototypical modern big. Long (really long). Athletic. Member of the "dunk everything" club.
— Filipowski is a different kind of big. He, Ware and Reed went through post drills together during one part of practice, and he had the best mid-range game of the bunch. During the scrimmage portion he hit a one-legged stepback fadeaway and made sure to let everybody know that he's "got that Dirk." As in Dirk Nowitzki and his signature one-legged, stepback fadeaway.
