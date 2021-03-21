Good Morning, Illini Nation: On to the second round
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Another day, another full slate of games. Well, half as many as the two days prior, but still plenty of basketball to wrap up the weekend. Here's what I would watch (and will watch when I get back from Indianapolis later in the day):
No. 1 Illinois vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago; 11:10 a.m., CBS
What a way to start the day. The battle for the Land of Lincoln could be epic.
No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 12 Oregon State; 8:40 p.m., TBS
If the first game of the day goes the way Illinois fans want, the ratings for Cowboys-Beavers could skyrocket as the Illini faithful get a look at who's next.
No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 6 Texas Tech; 5:10 p.m., TNT
It took Arkansas a little time to figure out how not to blow its first-round game against Colgate. The Razorbacks can still be a blur offensively, but their top 10 defense shouldn't be overlooked.
No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 11 Syracuse; 4:15 p.m, CBS
Which Elite Eight storyline would you prefer? Brad Underwood vs. Bob Huggins or Illinois vs. Alan Griffin?
No. 7 Florida vs. No. 13 Oral Roberts; 6:45 p.m., truTV
Now that the Golden Eagles are still here, they might as well stick around. Is Max Abmas and Kevin Obanor the best 1-2 punch outside of Ayo Dosunmu-Kofi Cockburn?
No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 14 North Texas; 7:45 p.m., TNT
Javion Hamlet floaters for the win! Plus, here's hoping the North Texas guard's dad has another sweatshirt with his face on it.
No. 2 Houston vs. No. 10 Rutgers; 6:10 p.m., TBS
Could it be the Scarlet Knights who help keep the Big Ten's reputation afloat? (If you're a podcast listener, you know this would be sweet redemption).
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 9 Wisconsin, 1:40 p.m., CBS
Unless Wisconsin guard Brad Davison's got another near 30-pointer in him, Baylor's probably got this one.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).