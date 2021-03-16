Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The last Associated Press Top 25 poll of the season was released Monday. That means this is the final closer look at said top 25. Plenty to parse in this week's voting:
— Obviously, we start with Illinois passing Baylor and climbing one spot to move to No. 2 in the poll after winning the Big Ten tournament championship. With just 60 votes this week (I don't know which four voters were asleep at the wheel), the Illini secured 35 votes at No. 2 and 25 votes at No. 3. I was among the former.
— The No. 2 ranking is Illinois' highest of the season and also the 13th different spot the Illini have appeared on the poll. Variety.
— The move up the poll meant that only unbeaten Gonzaga remained ranked ahead of Illinois. This was also the first time all season the Bulldogs, ranked No. in every poll of the season, claimed the top spot unanimously.
— My ballot was not one of the most extreme, but I did have some extreme picks. As always, an extreme pick is a vote for a team five places from where it actually ends up in the poll.
My extreme picks this week:
- No. 6 Oklahoma State (nobody had the Cowboys higher)
- No. 16 Georgia Tech (one of 18 votes for the Yellow Jackets)
- No. 21 Virginia (extreme on the low end for the 'Hoos)
- No. 23 St. Bonaventure (the Bonnies are back on the ballot!)
- No. 24 Oregon (wound up unranked)
— Graham Couch used to have one of the stranger ballots (subjectively speaking) among the AP Top 25 voters before he gave up his vote. His sticking point toward the end of his run was not ranking teams until they played a true road game. That was his choice, his system.
That "strange" ballot status now belongs to the Kansas City Star's Jesse Newell, who relies heavily on predictive rankings like KenPom, Torvik and Sagarin and less on results. Again, it's his system. More power to him.
It just creates a reality where he's not voting for Oklahoma State and has Kansas and West Virginia and Texas near the bottom of his ballot. Definitely can't hit him with the "homer" label considering he covers Kansas and, by virtue of that, the Big 12. It just creates a talking point.
Newell also has 17-12 Wisconsin at No. 11. The metrics obviously love the Badgers. The results say they couldn't hang with the Big Ten's best.
— My "system" for filling out my ballot. Results matter. Not only is it a guideline the AP provides, but, at the end of the day, important things are decided by wins and losses. Like who makes it to the NCAA tournament. And which coaches get extended and which coaches get fired.
Do I keep those predictive rankings in mind? Sure. It's all part of finding the balance between the poll as a snapshot in time and the poll as a measure of a team's entire season.
— One vote this week for 13-12 Georgetown after winning the Big East tournament. Shouts to Patrick Ewing, I guess. Missouri, Cleveland State and Clemson also all got one vote.
