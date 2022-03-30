Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The happiest player when the rosters were announced for the NABC All-Star Game? Had to be Wisconsin guard Brad Davison who will get to team up with Trent Frazier on the East squad instead of getting bottled up by the Illinois guard (again) defensively.
Frazier, Davison and Co. will team up for the NABC All-Star game set for a 3:30 p.m. Friday tip at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans ahead of the Final Four. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
The East squad probably has the advantage when it comes to the backcourt matchup. Frazier and Davison are just two of the notable guards on the team. They'll be joined by UConn's R.J. Cole and Tyrese Martin and Wake Forest's Alondes Williams.
Frazier ended his Illinois career as an All-Big Ten Second Team and All-Big Ten Defensive Team selection in 2021-22. The 6-foot-2 guard's name is all over the Illini record books thanks to his bonus fifth season of eligibility. He's Illinois' career leader in minutes played (4,885) and games started (138). He also ranks fifth on the all-time scoring list with 1,794 points, second with 310 career made three-pointers, sixth with 207 career steals, ninth with 452 career assists and 10th with 593 career made field goals.
The West team features former Illinois guard Mark Smith, who will compete against Frazier one last time after they arrived in Champaign together as freshmen ahead of the 2017-18 season. Smith spent the 2021-22 season at Kansas State after playing three years at Missouri.
East roster
R.J. Cole, Connecticut – G
Trent Frazier, Illinois – G
Brad Davison, Wisconsin – G
Alondes Williams, Wake Forest – G
Jeenathan Williams, Buffalo – F
Tyrese Martin, Connecticut – G
D'Shawn Schwartz, George Mason – F
E.J. Anosike, Can State Fullerton – F
John Fulkerson, Tennessee – F
Chuba Ohams, Fordman – F
Grant Golden, Richmond – F
Head Coach: Ritchie McKay, Liberty
West roster
Derek St. Hilaire, New Orleans – G
Alex Barcello, BYU – G
Davion Mintz, Kentucky – G
Taz Sherman, West Virginia – G
Mark Smith, Kansas State – G
Stanley Umude, Arkansas – G
Gabe Brown, Michigan State – F
Ryan Davis, Vermont – F
Nick Muszynski, Belmont – C
Marcus Bingham Jr., Michigan State – F
Head Coach: Dennis Gates, Missouri
