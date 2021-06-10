Good Morning, Illini Nation: One last high school event
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Future Illinois guard Luke Goode wrapped up his high school basketball career Wednesday in the Indiana All-Stars vs. Junior All-Stars game in Brownsburg. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound guard put up seven points and four rebounds in just shy of 16 minutes as the Indiana All-Stars beat their junior counterparts 126-107.
The game featured multiple future Division I players, with every one of Goode's temporary teammates headed to that level next season. That includes three others to the Big Ten, with Purdue well represented by Caleb Furst, Trey Kaufman and Brian Waddell. Furst and Kaufman scored 22 points apiece, and Furst made it a double-double with 12 rebounds. Waddell had two points.
The Junior All-Stars also boasted three future Big Ten players. Again, Purdue led the way with guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer. The latter teamed up with Goode at Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead this past season. Indiana commit CJ Gunn was also on the team.
The next step for Goode, of course, is Champaign. The Fort Wayne native is one of three incoming freshmen for Illinois alongside fellow wings RJ Melendez and Brandin Podziemski. Two other newcomers in transfers Alfonso Plummer and Omar Payne are also part of a changing Illini roster for the 2021-22 season.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).