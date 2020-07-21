Good Morning, Illini Nation: One more year
Tyler Underwood went through Senior Day ahead of what turned out to be Illinois' 2019-20 season finale. Got his first career start that day against Iowa and finished with two assists in 3 minutes played.
Underwood's plan after the 2019-20 season was to take the next step in his basketball career and find an entry into the coaching ranks. The COVID-19 pandemic changed that.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard will instead spend his sixth season of eligibility — one he qualifies for after a medical redshirt in 2015-16 at Stephen F. Austin following his torn ACL as a high school senior — with the Illini and picking up a third degree. Underwood got his bachelor's in sociology in Aug. 2019 and a master's in recreation, sport and tourism this past May.
"Tyler's doing great," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "He'll be back next year, and he's going to be involved and get another master's degree and I'm excited for him. He's back working out with the team. He's not kicking my tail yet on the golf course, so I still let him eat. We're all in harmony in the Underwood household. It's a good place right now."
