Good Morning, Illini Nation: 'One Shining Moment'
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Let's be honest. Illinois didn't exactly have a "One Shining Moment" of an NCAA tournament. A second-round exit for a second consecutive season — by 15 points no less this time around against Houston — was a disappointment.
But Illinois still wound up with a trio of players in the "One Shining Moment" montage that played after Kansas beat North Carolina on Monday night for the national title.
One Shining Moment 🙌#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/QVGztYPafv— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 5, 2022
0:36 ... The Andre Curbelo "shocked they'd call a foul on me" face
0:38 ... Coleman Hawkins getting name dropped during the clip of his game-saving block against Chattanooga's Malachi Smith in the first round
0:42 ... An Alfonso Plummer celebration that wasn't (unfortunately) an arrow launch
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).