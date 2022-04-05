College/Prep Sports Reporter

Coleman Hawkins blocks a possible game-winning shot from Chattanooga guard Malachi Smith with 5.5 seconds left in Friday night’s first-round NCAA tournament game at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Fourth-seeded Illinois struggled for most of the night against the 13th-seeded Mocs, only leading for 25 seconds in its 54-53 win.

 Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

Episode 194: Busy offseason continues

Let's be honest. Illinois didn't exactly have a "One Shining Moment" of an NCAA tournament. A second-round exit for a second consecutive season — by 15 points no less this time around against Houston — was a disappointment. 

But Illinois still wound up with a trio of players in the "One Shining Moment" montage that played after Kansas beat North Carolina on Monday night for the national title.

0:36 ... The Andre Curbelo "shocked they'd call a foul on me" face

0:38 ... Coleman Hawkins getting name dropped during the clip of his game-saving block against Chattanooga's Malachi Smith in the first round

0:42 ... An Alfonso Plummer celebration that wasn't (unfortunately) an arrow launch

