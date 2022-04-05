Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.