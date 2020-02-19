Good Morning, Illini Nation: Opposite sides of a streak-snapping game
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois needed Tuesday night's win at No. 9 Penn State. Having lost every game it had played in the month of February — four in a row — the Illini needed a shift in momentum. Like beating a top 10 team on its home court like Illinois did in its 62-56 victory against the Nittany Lions.
The Illini's January was almost all success. One loss at Michigan State to start the month and then seven straight victories. Getting back to that the latter after four consecutive losses was important.
"I told our guys at shoot around (Tuesday), we had won seven in a row and had become the hunted," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "You have a tendency sometimes to maybe not be as sharp or prepare quite as well because it’s human nature. Now, we were on the back end of that in a couple games we didn’t play very well in.
"When you’re in the best conference in America with the best coaches, my goodness. A night you don’t show up to play, you can lose. We were not desperate. Not even close. I think there was some urgency, no doubt about that, but desperate is not in my vocabulary."
Illinois' win meant snapping not only its losing streak, but Penn State's eight-game winning streak. Maryland, which beat Northwestern on Tuesday, now has the longest active streak in the Big Ten at nine games.
"I was really enjoying winning," Penn State coach Pat Chambers quipped. "I’ve been here a long time, so I was really enjoying it. Maybe we can start a new one. That will be the next step for this group. ... Great lessons to be learned from this game that you’ve got to show up every single night in the Big Ten. Nothing is going to be handed to you."
