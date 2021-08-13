Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Any discussion about professional opportunities signaling the end of college basketball as we know it are overblown (seriously) and lacking in any nuance or context. The G League, Overtime Elite and other professional leagues aren't going to kill off college basketball.
The adoption of name, image and likeness laws across the country and the NCAA's 11th-hour acceptance of NIL as a new reality is the counter. Now basketball players can choose college, get the exposure they want and benefit of their name, image and likeness. For now, the G League doesn't offer the same type of exposure to create a more national brand/identity, and it's still too soon to know what sort of opportunity for that will exist with Overtime Elite.
But both are legitimate options, and Overtime Elite continues to sign players. The latest came Wednesday with Class of 2022 five-star point guard Jazian Gortman inking a deal with Overtime Elite. Gortman is the 14th player to sign with Overtime Elite and seventh from the U.S. They've also targeted a number of potential top international prospects from multiple countries.
“Jazian takes our guard play to the next level with his explosiveness, ability to score, pass, and defend,” said Kevin Ollie, who is both Overtime Elite's coach and head of player development. “I get excited about players who always bring level-5 energy — in games, practice, the weight room, the film room and the classroom. Jazian always brings it, and that’s why so many have taken notice of him.”
Gortman's signing is a bit more intriguing locally considering the Columbia, S.C., native had an Illinois offer. So did Class of 2023 twins Matthew and Ryan Bewley out of Florida and Class of 2022 forward and Syracuse, N.Y. native Jai Smith. It's a coincidence that four of Overtime Elite's U.S. signings had Illini offers, but no less notable.
Overtime Elite will begin play this coming season. Every player will earn a six-figure salary with a guaranteed minimum of $100,000 per year in addition to bonuses and shares of equity in Overtime, which is a media company that distributes original sports content on social media outlets.
How successful Overtime Elite will be remains to be seen. The G League option with G League Ignite produced a pair of lottery picks in the 2021 NBA Draft in Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga and an early second-round pick in Isaiah Todd. Daishen Nix, who originally committed to UCLA before going the G League route, went undrafted and is playing with the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Summer League.
