Good Morning, Illini Nation: Orlando bubble burst
The NBA's bubble in Orlando (i.e. Disney) was so successful college basketball was going to make a go of it, too. "Was" being the operative word there. Monday marked the end of that idea, with ESPN announcing it was canceling its Orlando bubble that would have been host to eight relocated multi-team events.
Testing protocols seemed to have been the tipping point. As in, not everyone agreed to them. If that's not a bit of an omen for the 2020-21 college basketball season, I don't know what is. Maybe conference-only seasons are the only answer.
Anyway, no Orlando bubble means an unknown fate for a potential date on the Illinois basketball schedule. A matchup with Baylor in the Jimmy V Classic had been rumored for the Illini. Now that game needs another home (if it actually happens).
The college basketball season starts in less than a month. That Illinois doesn't have a finalized schedule — an issue also facing many, many other teams — is kind of a concern. The Illini's season could well start without the full 27-game slate officially in place, and if college football has taught us anything it's that having a schedule of games doesn't mean you'll play them all.
But let's try and save the potential Illinois-Baylor matchup in early December. That one could be a doozy with both teams, at minimum, top 10 squads heading into the season.
Illinois has a slew of talented guards led by Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier. Baylor can counter with Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell. The Bears' have a glue guy/shutdown defender in Mark Vital. The Illini's answer is Da'Monte Williams.
Where Illinois might have the upper hand is Kofi Cockburn. Baylor can't really match the 7-foot, 285-pound center other than to throw a bunch of guys at him like Flo Thamba (remember him?) or freshmen Zach Loveday (too skinny) and Dain Dainja (gives up several inches).
